CPM deplores arrest of Muslims in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary P Madhu condemned the arrest of eight Muslim youths on charges of trying to disrupt Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s speech during ‘Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara’ programme in Guntur.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he accused the TDP of resorting to vindictiveness and physical attacks against those who are questioning the government as to why it failed to keep assurances given to them on various aspects.

He said cases were booked against Dalits under the IPC sections, which were irrelevant pertaining to Gottipadu incident earlier. Now, the same was repeated in the case of Muslim youths. He found fault with Guntur SP for his comments against the youths and advised him to act more like an officer than a politician.

Madhu maintained that people in the State had lost trust in TDP and they were distancing themselves from that party. He wondered where was the governance when two to three pregnant women and new mothers were forced to share a single bed in government hospitals. He alleged that Naidu was pushing the State into a debt trap to cover up his shortcomings and predicted that Amaravati Bonds would become a huge burden on the State in future. He reiterated that the CPM, CPI, Jana Sena would work together on public issues and at the right time take a decision on the political alliance. Meanwhile, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, in an open letter to the CM, demanded that the State government implement the assurances given to handloom weavers.