Home Cities Vijayawada

Health department to buy more beds for Vijayawada Government General Hospital

It is also planning to use the services of private doctors to meet staff crunch. In most of government hospitals, the patient-bed ratio is not according to the guidelines of the MCI.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

There is a shortage of doctors and non-medical staff.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The health department is planning to put up more beds in the gynaecology wing of the old Government General Hospital, Vijayawada following reports that two pregnant women were sharing one bed because of shortage. It is also planning to use the services of private doctors to meet staff crunch.
In most of government hospitals, the patient-bed ratio is not according to the guidelines of the Medical Council of India (MCI). The  GGH Vijayawada has only three gynaecology wings, each having 30 beds and two pediatric wings. But as many as 30 new admissions take place every day.

Officials admit that the problem is not limited to the shortage of beds alone. There is a shortage of doctors and non-medical staff. The department has also decided to rope in private doctors to attend to emergency cases. In case a surgeon is not available, the hospital superintendent can seek the services of a private doctor to attend to emergency cases, they said.

K Durga Prasad, Commissioner of AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, says: “The practice of utilising the services of private doctors in government hospitals existed in the undivided AP. Now we want to revive the practice. This is going to be more affordable than recruiting permanent doctors. Private doctors’ roles will be limited and an honorarium will be given to them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government General Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case