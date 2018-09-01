Health department to buy more beds for Vijayawada Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The health department is planning to put up more beds in the gynaecology wing of the old Government General Hospital, Vijayawada following reports that two pregnant women were sharing one bed because of shortage. It is also planning to use the services of private doctors to meet staff crunch.

In most of government hospitals, the patient-bed ratio is not according to the guidelines of the Medical Council of India (MCI). The GGH Vijayawada has only three gynaecology wings, each having 30 beds and two pediatric wings. But as many as 30 new admissions take place every day.

Officials admit that the problem is not limited to the shortage of beds alone. There is a shortage of doctors and non-medical staff. The department has also decided to rope in private doctors to attend to emergency cases. In case a surgeon is not available, the hospital superintendent can seek the services of a private doctor to attend to emergency cases, they said.

K Durga Prasad, Commissioner of AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, says: “The practice of utilising the services of private doctors in government hospitals existed in the undivided AP. Now we want to revive the practice. This is going to be more affordable than recruiting permanent doctors. Private doctors’ roles will be limited and an honorarium will be given to them.”