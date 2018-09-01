Revision of electoral rolls in 175 Assembly segments from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special summary revision of electoral rolls, 2019, will commence in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh from September 1. The draft electoral rolls will be published on the day and copies will be put up in the offices of Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to enable voters to verify their entries. The published draft rolls will be available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh (http://ceoandhra.nic.in).

All electors are requested to confirm their names in the rolls. New electors who will attain the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2019 (those born before January 1, 2001), can submit Form 6 for the inclusion of their names. And the Indian citizens living abroad can submit Form 6A for the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls. Electors can apply for correction in name by submitting Form 8 and those who have shifted residence within the Assembly constituency can submit Form 8A for address change. Form 7 has to be submitted for deletion of names. The electors can file their claims and objections from September 1 to October 31.

Photo electoral rolls are displayed at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (offices of RDOs, Municipal Commissioners and Tahsildars and in the Zonal Offices). The rolls are also displayed at the polling station locations. Copy of relevant parts of the electoral rolls will be given to Residents’ Welfare Associations in urban areas and Grama Sabhas in rural areas. Voters can also visit Chief Electoral Officer’s website: http://ceoandhra.nic.in to find their names.

Format

Form 6 - Enrolment of names

Form 6A - Enrolment of names of Indian citizens living abroad

Form 8 - Correction of name in electoral rolls

Form 8A - Change in address of voters within a constituency

Form 7 - Deletion of names from rolls

October 31 Last date to file claims and objections