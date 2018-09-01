Home Cities Vijayawada

Safe, potable water for rural inhabitants in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the objective to provide safe and adequate potable water to rural habitations in Krishna district, the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED) will take up various drinking water supply projects worth Rs 650 crore. The officials said that the works related to the projects would most likely be launched in a month’s time.

According to PRED officials, the Andhra Pradesh Drinking Water Supply Corporation (APDWSC) is in the process of identifying the contractor for the project. “The tenders for augmentation of a Single Village Scheme (SVS) and a Multi Village Scheme (MVS) and construction of a new SVS and MVS have been floated. We will finalise the bids in this month. The works are expected to begin by the end of September or early October,” an official from the department explained.

The official further said that while augmentation works would be completed in six months to one year, the construction of new drinking water projects will take two years.For the record, the PRED has decided to take up drinking water supply schemes in eight districts -- Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam -- at an estimated Rs 6,330 crore. While the State government will spend Rs 1,000 crore, the remaining amount will be borrowed from banks.

“We are taking up works in Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts in the first phase. The project, once completed, will help us in providing 70 litres per capita per day drinking water to all the 48,363 habitats in rural areas in the State,” the official observed.The PRED is also in the process of identifying a consultant to monitor the execution of the projects.

