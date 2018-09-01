YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plotted to disrupt Muslim meet: TDP ministers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSR Congress conspired to create a ruckus at the ‘Nara Hamara TDP Hamara’ meeting organised by the TDP in Guntur recently, ministers and party leaders launched a broadside against Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP leaders said that Jagan with the sole aim of saving himself from the disproportionate assets case was making every attempt to please the BJP and, as part of the conspiracy, resorted to disturbing the minorities convention while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing Muslims.

In an open letter to the YSRC chief, TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao said while the TDP government despite facing a revenue deficit allocated Rs 3,600 crore for the welfare of minorities, Jagan’s father and former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy sanctioned only Rs 450 crore during his five-year tenure as the CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Accusing the late leader of shielding the culprits in B Pharm student Ayesha Meera rape and murder case, he said the YSRC chief never dared to criticise the Centre despite ‘attacks on minorities’ in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy said that the youths arrested for ‘disturbing’ the TDP Guntur meeting confessed to police that they were sent by the YSRC.

Recalling an incident wherein the followers of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy allegedly hurled chappals at former Chief Minister late Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy when the latter visited Kadapa district, Krishna Murthy said creating law and order problems was not new to the YSR family. He warned that Jagan Mohan Reddy would have to face the wrath of people for disturbing the minorities convention to get the sympathy of the BJP. Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy said that the conspiracy of the YSRC was exposed with the arrest of the youths from Nandyal.

Mines and Geology Minister R Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao said that the YSRC chief had the habit of encouraging faction politics and exposed his true colours. Out of frustration that Muslims, as well as all section of people, were supporting the leadership of Naidu, Jagan resorted to cheap politics, he charged.

“During the Kapu Garjana, the YSRC leaders in the garb of Kapu activists set a train ablaze at Tuni and now they were resorting to similar conspiracy by using innocent Muslim youth,’’ Excise Minister KS Jawahar said.

Alleging that the YSR Congress leaders conspired to trigger a stampede at the meeting attended by one lakh Muslims, TDP MLC MA Sharif said that after failing as opposition party, the YSRC was resorting to antisocial activities.