After Muslim convention, TDP plans Backward Classes meet in North Coastal Andhra

When contacted by TNIE, a senior TDP leader said that apart from BCs meet, the party would organise a series of conventions involving Tribals, Christians and other sections of people.

Published: 02nd September 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   At a time when YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra (walkathon) is going on in Visakhapatnam district, the ruling TDP has decided to organise a convention of Backward Classes (BCs) in North Coastal Andhra soon. After the successful conduct of the Muslim minorities convention ‘Nara Hamara, TDP Hamara’ in Guntur recently, the TDP leadership now shifted its focus to organise such meetings to lure various section of people.The TDP is planning to hold the BCs meeting on a grand scale to reduce the chances of YSRC luring BCs, the backbone of the ruling party. 

During a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Undavalli near here on Saturday, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the party leaders to organise BCs convention in North Coastal Andhra at the earliest. Prior to the grand convention, the party leaders were told to organise separate meetings with all BC communities and explain what the government had done for the benefit of those castes and ask them what else need to be done. When contacted by TNIE, a senior TDP leader said that apart from BCs meet, the party would organise a series of conventions involving Tribals, Christians and other sections of people in the run up to the elections.

“Our government has done a lot of things for the benefit of BCs during the last four years. We are confident of getting more support from BCs. As the relaunch of Adarana scheme has benefited people from several castes, the party is sure of winning the hearts of the BCs,’’ he said.Meanwhile, holding the YSRC responsible for creating disturbance during the ‘Nara Hamara, TDP Hamara’ meeting, Naidu said YS Jaganmohan Reddy was not fit to head a political party.

“One and all knows conspiracies of the YSRC leaders to create unrest. After setting afire sugarcane and banana gardens in the capital, the YSRC put the blame on farmers. Similarly, after burning a train in Tuni, they tried to pass the buck to  innocent Kapus. After attacking Old Guntur police station and trying to disturb the TDP Muslim convention, the YSRC leaders put the blame on innocent Muslims. All these incidents show the criminal attitude of the YSRC,’’ Naidu said.

Unable to digest the fact that Muslims are extending their support to the TDP, the YSRC leaders had sent their party activists from Nandyal to disturb the TDP’s Guntur meeting, he alleged. “Were there any instances of TDP activists creating ruckus during YSRC programmes? All these objectionable practices came into State politics only after the formation of the YSRC,’’ he said and advised party  leaders to be cautious while organising party’s public meetings in future.

CM sees YSRC plot
During a meeting with party leaders on Saturday, Chief Minister charged that unable to digest the fact that Muslims are extending support to the TDP, the YSRC leaders had sent their party activists from Nandyal to disturb the TDP’s minority meeting in Guntur. 

