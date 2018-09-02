Chandigarh Municipal Corporation corporators to learn from Vijayawada’s sanitation methods

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as nine corporators, including deputy mayor Vinod Agarwal, of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (CMC) visited various localities in the city on Saturday for the second consecutive day. The team conducted a study to adopt the practices being followed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) for effective implementation of solid waste management.

VMC chief medical officer for health K Arjuna Rao took the visiting team around to show the corporators the door-to-door segregation of wet and dry waste and their collection procedure at Ajit Singh Nagar. The team of corporators inspected the Excel Plant, where the VMC officials have taken up the bio-mining and vermicompost project to tackle the garbage menace and generate organic manure out of it.

CMC’s deputy mayor expressed his satisfaction over the maintenance of community toilets at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and the sewage treatment plant at Auto Nagar. As part of their tour, the corporators also inspected the Anna Canteen at Gandhi Nagar. Health officers Babu Srinivasan, Iqbal Hussain and others were also present.