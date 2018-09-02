Home Cities Vijayawada

Four Amaravati bridges across Krishna soon

VIJAYAWADA:  With an objective to provide connectivity to Amaravati from Vijayawada and Guntur, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will take up construction of four of the nine proposed bridges across River Krishna on a priority basis. APCRDA commissioner, Cherukuri Sreedhar, said that the authority would invite tenders for the proposed projects soon.

Speaking at the third Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting on the Comprehensive Traffic and Transportation Study (CTTS), here on Saturday, the commissioner said, “We have proposed to construct nine bridges across Krishna river to provide connectivity to the upcoming Capital City from Vijayawada and Guntur. Among these, (construction of) four bridges, out of which the bridge between Rayapudi and Ibrahimpatnam has been tendered out to L&T, will be taken up immediately. The bridges are important as almost 27 per cent traffic of Amaravati will come from the Vijayawada City.”

The CTTS, aimed at developing a long-term transportation strategy, is being done by the APCRDA, with technical assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The TAC said that the CTTS will also help in developing short, medium and long-term transportation strategies for sustainable development of the Capital region.

Earlier in the day, the APCRDA also held a coordination committee meeting on the proposed Amaravati Marina project. On the occasion, the additional commissioner of APCRDA, S Shan Mohan, said that the execution of the `40-crore-project would be launched in the next few months. “We are developing a river Marina for the first time in the country. It will be one of the major tourist attractions in Amaravati. We are in the process of finalising the project executioner,” he said..

