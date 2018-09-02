Language has no community or caste: Retired High Court Chief Justice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “A language does not belong to a community or a caste,” said Naushad Ali, retired High Court Chief Justice, as he inaugurated the book Kadha Menar, written by Shariff Vempalli, in Madhu Malaxmi Chambers on Saturday.

He further said that language was a means of expression for human beings and that the book Kadha Menar spoke of the trials and tribulations of the Muslims in the society. Kadhar Mohiuddin, a poet, speaking on the occasion said that even Manu Charitra spoke well of the Muslims and people should be made aware of that.