Nuzvid IIIT student traced in hours after going missing

VIJAYAWADA: A first-year student of Nuzvid IIIT campus went missing on Friday afternoon and was traced within a few hours. The police traced him at Nuzvid railway station in the late hours and handed over him to the IIIT management.

According to Nuzvid circle inspector Ramkumar, the student, Arubariki Madhu, 16, hailing from Chintalavalasa village of Vizianagaram district, is pursuing first-year Computer Science and Engineering (CS&E) in Nuzvid IIIT. Madhu, who came from Telugu medium background, was unable to cope with English and Computer science subjects. He was apprehensive about not getting good marks and decided to discontinue his studies. Both his parents are agricultural workers.

When Madhu told his parents that he could not perform well in some subjects, they convinced him to concentrate on studies and told him that everything will be alright after a few months. “Unable to bear the pressure, Madhu left the campus after writing a note, explaining the reasons,” Ramkumar said. The IIIT management lodged a complaint with the police after which teams were formed and a search was launched in the town. Police found him at the railway station around 11 pm.