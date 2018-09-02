Home Cities Vijayawada

Open manholes pose an imminent threat to residents

Besides being a threat to pedestrians, the uncovered manholes and pothole-riddled roads are posing serious threats to motorists as many accidents have recently taken place here.

An Anna Canteen signboard fixed into a manhole in Labbipet I R V K Rao

VIJAYAWADA:   Open manholes and poor road conditions have been worrying the Labbipet residents for a long time now. Besides being a threat to pedestrians, the uncovered manholes and pothole-riddled roads are posing serious threats to motorists as many accidents have recently taken place here. ‘‘The internal roads in the locality were dug up by civic body officials for laying of underground drainage (UGD) pipelines. Even after the completion of the works, no steps have been taken so far by the officials concerned to recarpet the damaged roads’’, alleged K Poornima, a resident of the locality. 

The roads damaged due to intense rains is already a major cause of concern for the commuters. The VMC should take up the road restoration works at the earliest before any untoward incident happens, Poornima suggested.‘’An open manhole, which is on the main road that leads to MG Road, can prove dangerous as several educational institutions, hostels and a cardiac center are located on the stretch. A few days ago, a female rider met with an accident as she failed to notice the manhole, which is not covered by a caution board’’, said G Obeswara Rao, a retired employee and resident of the locality. 

He said the authorities were playing with the lives of people. Action should be initiated against the officials concerned for their attitude, she said. Another major problem haunting the locality is air pollution due to the dusty roads. ‘‘Construction activities have gained momentum in the locality; when a heavy vehicle passes through the main stretch, a cloud of dust appears and the people are left gasping for clean air,” said Ch Murali Krishna, who resides in a nearby hostel. 

When contacted, VMC Chief Engineer P Adiseshu said the pothole issue has came to the notice officials a few days ago. A survey has already been conducted and instructions are given to officials concerned to invite tenders for recarpeting of damaged roads. When asked about open manholes on the main road in Labbipet, the chief engineer stated the height of the roads would be raised and there would be no danger to the residents. 

