Rs 150 crore to be spent for 19 lift irrigation schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources Department will take up works related to 19 minor irrigation projects across the State at Rs 150 crore. The department officials said the projects, which will be taken up with financial support from NABARD, are expected to stablise over 20,000 acres of ayacut.

The officials said the minor lift irrigation projects will be coming up in Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts. Out of the total estimated cost of Rs 150.04 crore, NABARD’s loan component is `125 crore. The State government will bear the remaining amount. “The government has given administrative sanction for the projects recently. The works will begin shortly,” an official explained.

The 19 lift irrigation schemes are Majjigudem in Srikakulam, Vadada and Kesali in Vizianagaram, Karakuduru, Kongodu-I and Kongodu-II in East Godavari, Pattisema in West Godavari, Ketaveerunipadu, Guthavaripalem LIS, Turlapadu-II in Krishna, Annavaram-III and Pedanandipadu-III in Guntur, Pandillapalli and Uppalapadu in Prakasam, Ayyalavaripalli in Chittoor, Naraharipuram in Kadapa, Iskala and Kogilathota in Kurnool and Haresamudram-II in Anantapur.