Seven backward districts get Rs 350 crore from Andhra government

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre has so far released Rs 1,050 crore for seven backward districts (Rs 50 crore for each district) for three financial years from 2014-15 to 2016-17.

02nd September 2018

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  While continuing the fight against taking back of Rs 350 crore deposited in the account of AP by the Centre under Special Development Package for seven backward districts, the State government on Saturday released the amount so as to continue the ongoing works in three North Coastal Andhra and four Rayalaseema districts.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre has so far released Rs 1,050 crore for seven backward districts (Rs 50 crore for each district) for three financial years from 2014-15 to 2016-17. For 2017-18, the Centre deposited Rs 350 crore in the account of the State government, but later it withdrew the same citing that the State government failed to submit the Utilisation Certificates (UCs) for the funds released.

Despite the State government’s contention that it had submitted the UCs, the Centre is yet to release the amount for 2017-18. The issue was also raised by the TDP MPs in Parliament. Following the request from Collectors of the seven backward districts to release funds for the last fiscal to clear the pending bills and also make payments for the ongoing works, the State government released Rs 50 crore to each district. When contacted by TNIE, AP Planning Board Vice-President C Kutumba Rao said as the projects taken up with the special development package funds are progressing well, the State government released the sum. 

