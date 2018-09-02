Home Cities Vijayawada

Spread of dengue: CM Chandrababu Naidu pulls up officials, warns of stern action

Dengue cases were reported in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Anantapur, East Godavari and Kurnool districts, the Chief Minister said and found fault with negligent attitude of officials.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

VIJAYAWADA:   Taking serious note of the spread of dengue and malaria cases in various parts of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned the officials of medical and health department of action if they fail to take required measures.“There is no question of sparing those who are playing havoc with public health. Recurrence of the spread of diseases in the same area will be seen as negligence on the part of officials from bottom to top level. I will wait till Monday and will take action if officials fail to take required steps for controlling the spread of diseases,’’ Naidu said. 

During a meeting with the officials of the medical and health departments in the Grievance Hall at his residence in Undavalli near here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that despite decline in number of malaria cases compared to previous year, the number of dengue cases had increased this year. Dengue cases were reported in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Anantapur, East Godavari and Kurnool districts, the Chief Minister said and found fault with negligent attitude of officials.The Chief Minister said 1,196 dengue cases were reported in the first 25 weeks with 86 per cent cases in Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur districts. 

Even as the officials informed him that they are making door-to-door visit in the problematic areas, the Chief Minister felt that the officials had failed in taking efficient steps. “The government is providing you all technology, drones and other infrastructure. But, you (officials) have failed in taking required measures to controll the spread of dengue,” he stated. The Chief Minister said rural cleanliness and hygiene drive should be taken up on a war footing. He directed all panchayat raj officials to work in close coordination with health officials in the cleanliness drive. He directed all urban development officials to do the same in all urban areas. The Chief Minister also said he would visit the problematic areas.

1,196 dengue cases
1,196 dengue cases reported; 86% cases in Guntur, Vizag and Anantapur districts 
Increase in number of dengue cases 
Decline in number of malaria cases compared to last year

