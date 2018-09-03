Bike-borne duo strike at BRTS Road, snatch away gold chain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A chain snatching incident took place on BRTS Road in the city on Sunday. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from an old woman while she was walking on the road.

The police have identified the miscreants after seeing the CCTV footage, but they are yet to catch the chain snatchers. Based on a complaint by the woman, a case has been registered.

In the meantime, the police issued a high alert in the city and conducted checks at various places. The police took up a campaign to spread awareness among people in Satyanarayanapuram and surrounding areas about the chain-snatching menace.