Bike-borne duo strike at BRTS Road, snatch away gold chain

A chain snatching incident took place on BRTS Road in the city on Sunday.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

The police have identified the miscreants after seeing the CCTV footage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A chain snatching incident took place on BRTS Road in the city on Sunday. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from an old woman while she was walking on the road.

The police have identified the miscreants after seeing the CCTV footage, but they are yet to catch the chain snatchers. Based on a complaint by the woman, a case has been registered.

In the meantime, the police issued a high alert in the city and conducted checks at various places. The police took up a campaign to spread awareness among people in Satyanarayanapuram and surrounding areas about the chain-snatching menace.

