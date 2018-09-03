Home Cities Vijayawada

Food festival, Dasara shopping, rappelling in store for denizens

The city is set to host three back to back events in September and October, starting from National Food Festival where each State will have a food stall dedicated to its traditional food items.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city is set to host three back to back events in September and October, starting from National Food Festival where each State will have a food stall dedicated to its traditional food items. Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, French and Italian cuisines will also be available at the festival. The festival, which will begin on September 15, will last for 2-3 days at SRR & CVR Government Degree College, Vijayawada.

Following this, a mega shopping festival is being planned around Dasara for the denizens and tourists who visit Kanaka Durga Temple. The shopping festival is being organised at the Swaraj Maidan grounds. Musical nights with celebrity singers and musicians performing will also be organised at the Punnami ghat. Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham said, “Ganesh Chaturthi, Dasara and Diwali are the most important festivals here so we utilise this festive season by giving a splendid experience to all the visitors.”

The third event is the adventurous international rappelling and rock climbing festival. It is a competition in which climbers from various countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and China will be taking part.

