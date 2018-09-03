Home Cities Vijayawada

Hi-tech control room in Vijayawada fire department not functional

GPS communication systems and conference halls equipped with projectors and computers running software for fire safety have been installed in the control room on the top floor of the building.

Published: 03rd September 2018

VIJAYAWADA: The hi-tech control room, which was to be opened one year ago at Vijayawada’s Fire Department, is still not functional. GPS communication systems and conference halls equipped with projectors and computers running software for fire safety have been installed in the control room on the
top floor of the building.

Phone line work is going on in the control room. K Satyanarayana, Director General, State Fire Department, said, “We are soon going to inaugurate the control room and use it to digitize all data of the fire accidents across the State. We will also compile data on how frequently accidents occur and the areas in which they occur. We have not been able to make it functional till date due to one reason or the other,” he said.

“We need the technical resources it provides, however, we have managed till now. We will start using the room soon,” he added. Anonymous sources from the fire department told TNIE that the control room would be invaluable in not only compiling data on the time and location of fire incidents, but also for monitoring and communication purposes during emergencies.

