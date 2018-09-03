Integrated smart poles to be installed in Amaravati

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), which has decided to install ‘futuristic’, multipurpose poles in Amaravati, has decided to roll out the project on a pilot basis. The authority has identified five locations at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi for the installation of the smart poles.

“We identified the Integrated Smart Poles as an inevitable component of a happy and livable 21st century city. To demonstrate the proof, we have decided to erect the integrated smart poles at five locations in the IGC premises. The pilot project will provide us with a deeper understanding of various components of smart pole technology. It will also help us explore the available technologies,” an official from the Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Ltd (ASSCL) said.

The ASSCL has floated an Expression of Interest from prospective vendors to understand the available technologies and their applications in developing a sustainable system in Amaravati.

Once erected, the poles will be integrated to the Real Time Governance System, the officials added. The integrated smart poles will have facilities like surveillance camera, LED light fixture, environmental sensors, digital bill board, WiFi router, EV charger, mobile charging port, SOS switch/emergency call box, public address system, mobile small cells (signal box) and solar panel.

“If vendors suggest any more smart facilities, we can incorporate them too,” the official said. The project will be executed with the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) funds. It may be recalled that Amaravati was selected as a smart city by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the third round of SCM.

“After we get the EOIs from the vendors, we will finalise the technicalities and modalities of the project execution. Then we will float tenders and go for implementation of the project in the next two to three months,” the official concluded.

Based on the outcome of the pilot project, the Integrated Smart Poles will be erected along the major roads of Amaravati.