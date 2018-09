By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A minor fire erupted in the kitchen of Barkaas restaurant, behind Hotel DV Manor, after a short-circuit in the kitchen’s exhaust fan. The damage caused to the kitchen equipment and raw cooking material due to the fire on Sunday was negligible.

As many as six fire department officials reached the spot within 20 minutes and doused out the flames in 15 minutes. Around 60 per cent of the fire engine’s tank was emptied before the fire was brought under control.