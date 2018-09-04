Home Cities Vijayawada

23 tonnes of flood relief material sent to Kerala from Vijayawada station

In addition, 4 tonnes of rice bags were loaded in SLR (Luggage Van) by the same train.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) dispatched 23 tonnes of essential relief materials loaded in a VPU (Parcel Van) to flood-ravaged Kerala from Vijayawada Railway station by train number 13351 Dhanbad - Alleppey Bokaro Express here on Monday. 

In addition, 4 tonnes of rice bags were loaded in SLR (Luggage Van) by the same train. So far, 4 VPUs (Parcel Van) each of 23 tonnes, 3 SLRs (Luggage Van) each of 4 tonnes and one tonne piecemeal of essential relief materials was dispatched to Kerala from Vijayawada Division.The relief materials include rice, food grains, sugar, oils, milk powder, water, blankets, mattresses, gloves & nose masks, soaps, toothpaste, brooms, etc.

Divisional Railway Manager R Dhananjayulu lauded the efforts of P. Bhaskar Reddy, senior divisional commercial manager, and also commended other staff for taking up the initiative by mobilising the donations for Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India