23 tonnes of flood relief material sent to Kerala from Vijayawada station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) dispatched 23 tonnes of essential relief materials loaded in a VPU (Parcel Van) to flood-ravaged Kerala from Vijayawada Railway station by train number 13351 Dhanbad - Alleppey Bokaro Express here on Monday.

In addition, 4 tonnes of rice bags were loaded in SLR (Luggage Van) by the same train. So far, 4 VPUs (Parcel Van) each of 23 tonnes, 3 SLRs (Luggage Van) each of 4 tonnes and one tonne piecemeal of essential relief materials was dispatched to Kerala from Vijayawada Division.The relief materials include rice, food grains, sugar, oils, milk powder, water, blankets, mattresses, gloves & nose masks, soaps, toothpaste, brooms, etc.

Divisional Railway Manager R Dhananjayulu lauded the efforts of P. Bhaskar Reddy, senior divisional commercial manager, and also commended other staff for taking up the initiative by mobilising the donations for Kerala.