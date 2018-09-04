APCC chief alleges bias in giving compensation to Polavaram oustees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leaders are making elaborate arrangements for AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s maiden visit to the State. Rahul is scheduled to visit the State on September 18. APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said Rahul would address a large public meeting in Kurnool. “Rahul Gandhi will visit the house of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, interact with students and meet farmers at the Market Yard.”

Decrying mistreatment of the Polavaram project displaced by the State and Central governments, Raghuveera said he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure justice to Polavaram oustees. The same was also taken to the notice of Chief Minister through a letter. “A team of Congress leaders has visited the seven submerged mandals, which were merged with AP after bifurcation. During interaction with tribals and non-tribals there, we were shocked to find appalling conditions and discrimination they are facing,” he said.

According to him, though the mandals were merged with AP, people there are still being treated as non-locals, putting them at a disadvantage when it comes to education and employment. There is no proper medical care, the right to education is being denied, no welfare schemes are being implemented properly.

“There is also discrimination in determining compensation for lands belonging to tribal and non-tribals. Gender discrimination is also found. The houses being constructed in R&R colonies are not fit for humans to live,” he said.