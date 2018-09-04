Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga temple proposes resting sheds for pilgrims

According to temple officials, the Devasthanam has prepared an estimation of `13.7 crore to construct guest rooms and cottages at  Gollapudi.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With an objective to provide accommodation to tourists and pilgrims, officials of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri, have come up with a proposal to construct resting sheds near the hill shine using the funds offered by donors before the commencement of Dasara in October.

According to temple officials, the Devasthanam has prepared an estimation of `13.7 crore to construct guest rooms and cottages at  Gollapudi.However, the project is yet to take a final shape. With Dasara approaching fast, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma has directed the engineering department officials to prepare estimates for constructing sheds for devotees to take rest during the nine-day Dasara celebrations.Officials conducted a survey to identify suitable land for constructing the resting sheds. The works will commence shortly and the resting houses will be made fully operational, they said. 

Poor amenities
A disabled devotee sustained injuries when he fell in a toilet at Indrakeeladri on Monday. Temple staff rushed to the spot and provided first aid to Ganapathi, and later shifted him to a hospital for better medical care. Meanwhile, several devotees expressed their disappointment over the poor maintenance of toilets and urged the devasthanam to ensure cleanliness at the temple. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India