Durga temple proposes resting sheds for pilgrims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to provide accommodation to tourists and pilgrims, officials of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri, have come up with a proposal to construct resting sheds near the hill shine using the funds offered by donors before the commencement of Dasara in October.

According to temple officials, the Devasthanam has prepared an estimation of `13.7 crore to construct guest rooms and cottages at Gollapudi.However, the project is yet to take a final shape. With Dasara approaching fast, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma has directed the engineering department officials to prepare estimates for constructing sheds for devotees to take rest during the nine-day Dasara celebrations.Officials conducted a survey to identify suitable land for constructing the resting sheds. The works will commence shortly and the resting houses will be made fully operational, they said.

Poor amenities

A disabled devotee sustained injuries when he fell in a toilet at Indrakeeladri on Monday. Temple staff rushed to the spot and provided first aid to Ganapathi, and later shifted him to a hospital for better medical care. Meanwhile, several devotees expressed their disappointment over the poor maintenance of toilets and urged the devasthanam to ensure cleanliness at the temple.