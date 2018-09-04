HC buildings to be completed by Dec 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that there is no need for continuing the High Court of AP in Hyderabad, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the construction works of High Court buildings are progressing at a brisk pace and will be completed by December 15.Speaking to newsmen at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, Naidu said, “As all the departments are functioning from Amaravati, there is no meaning in continuing the High Court of AP in Hyderabad.”

On the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the Chief Minister said, “Nearly 20 States adopted CPS. We will examine all possibilities to do justice to the employees. But, some of the forces are trying to instigate the employees.” On the expansion of Cabinet for inducting a minority leader, he said that it will happen soon. The Cabinet expansion has been delayed after the sudden demise of politburo member N Hari Krishna, he added.

Asserting that his government is giving top priority to cyber security, Naidu wanted the officials to strengthen the wing in such a way that other States will emulate AP .Reviewing Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) and e-Pragathi at the RTGS Centre in Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, Naidu, though expressed satisfaction over cyber security in the State, however, underscored the need for strengthening it like Singapore. Cyber security wing should have control over websites of all government departments, he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over majority of government departments not using the data properly and also not updating the data, he felt that updation of data is crucial for expediting the e-Pragathi works.