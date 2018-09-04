Home Cities Vijayawada

HC buildings to be completed by Dec 15

On the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the Chief Minister said, “Nearly 20 States adopted CPS. We will examine all possibilities to do justice to the employees.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that there is no need for continuing the High Court of AP in Hyderabad, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the construction works of High Court buildings are progressing at a brisk pace and will be completed by December 15.Speaking to newsmen at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, Naidu said, “As all the departments are functioning from Amaravati, there is no meaning in continuing the High Court of AP in Hyderabad.”

On the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the Chief Minister said, “Nearly 20 States adopted CPS. We will examine all possibilities to do justice to the employees. But, some of the forces are trying to instigate the employees.” On the expansion of Cabinet for inducting a minority leader, he said that it will happen soon. The Cabinet expansion has been delayed after the sudden demise of politburo member N Hari Krishna, he added.

Asserting that his government is giving top priority to cyber security, Naidu wanted the officials to strengthen the wing in such a way that other States will emulate AP .Reviewing Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) and e-Pragathi at the RTGS Centre in Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, Naidu, though expressed satisfaction over cyber security in the State, however, underscored the need for strengthening it like Singapore. Cyber security wing should have control over websites of all government departments, he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over majority of government departments not using the data properly and also not updating the data, he felt that updation of data is crucial for expediting the e-Pragathi works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India