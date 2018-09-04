Home guard arrested for thrashing wife

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nunna Rural Police arrested a home guard for allegedly assaulting his wife over marital disputes at Santhi Nagar of Payakuram here late on Sunday night. CI MV Durga Rao said the home guard, D Bhanu Satyanarayana Chary (35), married T Varalakshmi (40) in 2008 after her first husband died.

The victim works at a printing press and lives at Santhi Nagar along with her husband. The home guard married another woman in 2015 and this became a cause for frequent quarrels with Varalakshmi.On Sunday evening, after an argument, the home guard attacked Varalakshmi with a knife. She suffered minor injuries.