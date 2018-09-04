Home Cities Vijayawada

Intimate video of student duo viral, boy’s pal villain

 The intimate video of two degree students who were previously in a relationship has gone viral after the boy’s friend leaked the clip.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The intimate video of two degree students who were previously in a relationship has gone viral after the boy’s friend leaked the clip. Police on Monday arrested two youngsters for posting the video on social media and WhatsApp groups. The victims and the accused belong to the same college in Srikakulam district (TNIE is withholding the identities of the students and the name and location of their institution to protect the identities of the victims). The girl’s parents have refused to file a police complaint fearing that her wedding may be called off.   

The main accused found the clip two days ago while he was going through his friend’s mobile phone and immediately forwarded it to his friends.Ranasthalam Police launched a probe after coming to know of the viral video. They first tracked down the boy in the video and through him found out how the clip was leaked. When the girl’s family came to know of what had happened, they approached the police requesting them not to file any case as it would further damage the reputation of the girl. The family was in the thick of wedding preparations when they were hit by the news of the clip.

On Monday, the boy in the video and his friend were taken to the station and during questioning they said those who had received the clip were deleting it fearing action by the police. “We are trying to arrest the circulation of the video, but are not in a position to take action as the girl’s parents are not willing to lodge a complaint. They don’t even want us to probe the incident,” a police officer said adding that the girl’s relatives were scared she would take the extreme step. He, however, said that action can be initiated against the accused even in the absence of a complaint from the parents.

