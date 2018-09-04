Naidu hits out at BJP for rise in fuel price 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when fuel prices hit an all-time high even as the rupee continued to depreciate, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for “failing to put the nation’s economy on the path to development”.“The price of petrol may hit a century and the rupee will sink to `100 vs the dollar. In no time, we can buy a litre of petrol by paying a dollar,’’ Naidu mocked the Centre.

“While the price of fuel is hitting the roof, the value of the rupee is falling by the minute. Where is the nation headed? I can’t understand what steps the Centre is taking to control the situation. How can the nation develop in such a scenario?’’ he said while addressing the media in Velagapudi.

Naidu, who once supported the Centre’s decision to demonetise high denomination notes in a bid to bring back black money stashed abroad, on Monday said the NDA government had gravely inconvenienced the people and caused the “collapse of the economy”.

He complained that the Centre had failed to implement his recommendations including banning `2,000 and `500 denomination notes to encourage digital currency and alleged that the Centre had achieved nothing through demonetisation but to rob the ex chequer of crores of rupees by spending it on printing new currency.