Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu hits out at BJP for rise in fuel price 

 On a day when fuel prices hit an all-time high even as the rupee continued to depreciate, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led

Published: 04th September 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   On a day when fuel prices hit an all-time high even as the rupee continued to depreciate, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for “failing to put the nation’s economy on the path to development”.“The price of petrol may hit a century and the rupee will sink to `100 vs the dollar. In no time, we can buy a litre of petrol by paying a dollar,’’ Naidu mocked the Centre.

“While the price of fuel is hitting the roof, the value of the rupee is falling by the minute. Where is the nation headed? I can’t understand what steps the Centre is taking to control the situation. How can the nation develop in such a scenario?’’ he said while addressing the media in Velagapudi.

Naidu, who once supported the Centre’s decision to demonetise high denomination notes in a bid to bring back black money stashed abroad, on Monday said the NDA government had gravely inconvenienced the people and caused the “collapse of the economy”.

He complained that the Centre had failed to implement his recommendations including banning `2,000 and `500 denomination notes to encourage digital currency and alleged that the Centre had achieved nothing through demonetisation but to rob the ex chequer of crores of rupees by spending it on printing new currency. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India