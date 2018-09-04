‘Promote harmony’ 

Home Cities Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: City is set to witness a Dandiya Garbha dance exhibition on the occasion of Dasara in the hall next to MBBS Jewellers on Besant Road. Dance classes for the exhibition are going to be conducted from September 16 to September 27 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Students willing to attend the classes can come during any one-hour slot out of the given timings. Those who register in groups of more than ten and minors will get concessions. The Gujarati and Rajasthani communities of the city are conducting the programme with an objective to spread cultural harmony among the citizens.

