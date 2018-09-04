Home Cities Vijayawada

To tackle snakebite cases, Krishna district cancels leaves of doctors

Y Chinna Rao, a snakebite victim, accused the doctors at the Avanigadda infirmary of not providing proper treatment.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  To deal with the rising snakebite cases being reported in Krishna district, Collector B Lakshmikantham on Monday issued orders cancelling leaves of doctors, who are working in the Avanigadda region, following allegations by the locals that they are often not available at the hospitals and that the medical services are in a dire state. However, the district officials refuted the allegations stating that all doctors are present on duty and have been providing the best treatment possible. 

Till Monday, around 2,000 cases of snakebites were reported in Krishna; 11 victims are currently undergoing treatment at Avanigadda area hospital. Last Saturday, around 22 such cases were reported, four on Sunday and four more till Monday evening.  Though rains have taken a break for now, the number of snakebite incidents has not come down. Officials said that most of the victims currently receiving treatment were bitten by non-poisonous snakes. To tackle the situation, the district administration has engaged over 100 teams of health and forest department officials.  

Y Chinna Rao, a snakebite victim, accused the doctors at the Avanigadda infirmary of not providing proper treatment. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Most of the time, only two doctors are available at the hospital who refrain from attending to emergency cases. Keeping this in view, officials have been requested to set up medical camps in villages as this will ease our burden.”

Currently, five duty doctors are posted at the Avanigadda hospital. One of them is on maternity leave. 
Dr Krishna Dora, Superintendent of Avanigadda Community Health Centre, said every doctor at the infirmary was reporting for duty and working as per their shifts. “At any given time, one or two doctors are on duty who are just a call away if something serious comes up. Due to frequent snakebite cases, people are in grip of fear. So, we are requesting more medical teams,” he added.

Commenting on the issue,  the collector said the snakebite cases have come down to a great extent and the medical teams deployed in the region were asked to stay back until the situation is under control. “I have asked the doctors not to take leave for a while. We are planning to organise medical camps in villages.”

