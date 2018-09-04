Vijayawada: Groom does disappearing act hours before wedding

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Late on Sunday night, a woman lodged a complaint at Thotlavalluru Police Station against her fiance and his family after he took off a few hours before their wedding. Police sources said A Srinu, 30, of Nibhanupudi in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district took the brash decision as he suspected Merugu Divya was romantically involved with other men. He allegedly tracked her call details and asked her for a medical certificate proving her virginity.

Sub-inspector A Murali said the 23-year-old from Royyuru in Thotlavalluru mandal got engaged to Srinu in June after which the two kept in touch over phone. In a blow to the woman and her family, Srinu gave them the slip hours before the nuptials which was to take place on Monday morning. He had earlier taken `1 lakh from them as dowry.

A devastated Divya approached the police and sought their support for justice.

A case has been registered against Srinu and his family members under IPC Sections 417 and 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Legal action will be initiated against the absconding man once he is nabbed, the sub inspector said.The woman’s relatives alleged that the groom had of late become suspicious of the girl’s fidelity and had been hounding her by casting aspersions on her character.