Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Groom does disappearing act hours before wedding

 Late on Sunday night, a woman lodged a complaint at Thotlavalluru Police Station against her fiance and his family after he took off a few hours before their wedding.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Late on Sunday night, a woman lodged a complaint at Thotlavalluru Police Station against her fiance and his family after he took off a few hours before their wedding. Police sources said A Srinu, 30, of Nibhanupudi in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district took the brash decision as he suspected Merugu Divya was romantically involved with other men. He allegedly tracked her call details and asked her for a medical certificate proving her virginity. 

Sub-inspector A Murali said the 23-year-old from Royyuru in Thotlavalluru mandal got engaged to Srinu in June after which the two kept in touch over phone. In a blow to the woman and her family, Srinu gave them the slip hours before the nuptials which was to take place on Monday morning. He had earlier taken `1 lakh from them as dowry. 

A devastated Divya approached the police and sought their support for justice. 
A case has been registered against Srinu and his family members under IPC Sections 417 and 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Legal action will be initiated against the absconding man once he is nabbed, the sub inspector said.The woman’s relatives alleged that the groom had of late become suspicious of the girl’s fidelity and had been hounding her by casting aspersions on her character. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India