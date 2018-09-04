Want certificates ‘tatkal’? Pay up RS 3,000 to JNTUK

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students who graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada are ending up paying `3,000 for getting their provisional certificates through tatkal as the university officials are delaying the process. Obtaining certificates through the redular route costs as little as `200.The officials of Higher Education department are unaware of this practice.Every year, hundreds of students graduate from JNTU Kakinada and its affiliated colleges. A majority of students also secure jobs through campus placement.

However, getting a provisional certificate from the university through regular mode has become a tough task as they have to wait for months to get it, whereas through tatkal mode, they are receiving their provisional certificates within 24 hours of applying.T Snehalatha, who completed her M.Tech from an affiliated college of JNTUK, says: “I secured a job soon after completion of M.Tech.”

“However, I need to submit my certificates for verification at the time of joining. But, the university officials said that they cannot guarantee when the certificate will be issued to us if we apply in regular mode,” she added.

She said that the officials are stating that they have to check applications, verify marks’ list and other documents for issuing provisional certificate. “They are advising those who are in urgent need of provisional certificates to apply in tatkal. So, I was left with no other option other than going for tatkal mode.”Another student D Sunitha from Kakinada, who completed her post graduation from JNTU, waited for almost two months to get her provisional certificate, as she applied in regular mode.

Nonetheless, according to university officials, candidates who applied for provisional certificate in regular mode are getting the same in 10 to 15 days. Speaking to TNIE, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universityvice-chancellor S Ramakrishna Rao said, “A student can get the provisional certificate within 24 hours of applying for it in tatkal mode, whereas in the usual course the certificate will be issued to the student within 10-15 days. The students need not make rounds to the university as they can apply online.”On the other hand, officials of the Higher Education department are saying that they are unaware of this practice.They said they were shocked to know that university officials are forcing students to apply for provisional certificate in tatkal.

‘Tatkal’ degrees

