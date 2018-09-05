Home Cities Vijayawada

Country’s first ‘Bamboo & Biriyani’ in Vijayawada

Published: 05th September 2018 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

V Sowjan (left) MD of Bamboo & Biriyani along with Manager Pawan at the launch of the restaurant in city on Tuesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Now, for the first time in India, you can drive near a restaurant and order a Bamboo biriyani from the comfort of your car and this facility has come up in none other than the happening city of the capital region, Vijayawada, at LEPL Icon Mall. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian biriyanis made within bamboo pipes are available in Bamboo and Biriyani, which has been established in association with the Tourism department in order to promote Bamboo Biriyani as a signature dish of the State. 

Bamboo and Biriyani will also have a quick service facility. There are sales offers you can’t refuse which include the unlimited free refills if you buy one coke along with the biriyani, and 20 free biriyani meals if you produce a student identity card. 

If you order a premium biriyani, it is likely to suffice for your entire group as it will be a combined discount order. Dining facilities are also available at the restaurant which offers a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines made in Bamboo pipes like Grill Paneer, Bamboo Paneer, Bamboo Chicken, Grill Chicken, Grill Fish,Chicken Dum Biriyani, Fry Biriyani, Nalli Goshi Biriyani, and Grill fish Biriyani.

