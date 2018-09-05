Home Cities Vijayawada

Farmer stabbed to death over property dispute in Vijayawada

A 45-year-old farmer, who was stabbed over a property dispute within his family, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chinna Avutapalli village on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 45-year-old farmer, who was stabbed over a property dispute within his family, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chinna Avutapalli village on Tuesday.

According to Gannavaram police, the deceased, identified as Viswanathapalli David, hailed from Telaprolu in Unguturu mandal. Members of his and his brothers’ family had a heated argument over division of property on Monday. The argument escalated into a scuffle and one person attacked David with a knife.

