Man falls to death from building

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A middle-aged man died after falling from an under-construction four-storeyed building in Ramakrishnapuram under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits on Tuesday morning. According to police, he went up the building in an inebriated state despite being repeatedly warned by its watchman, Nagaraju.

“The man did not pay heed to the watchman’s warning and slipped off from the building, dying on the spot. His body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem,” said a police official. The identitiy of the deceased is yet to be established.A case under section 174 (suspicious death) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered.