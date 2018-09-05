MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao flays CIC fiat on TTD missing ornaments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar raised the issue of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD’s) missing ornaments, the temple’s trust board member and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that Sridhar was trying to create confusion among the devotees over the issue.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Rao said the ‘Tiruvabharanam’ register was prepared in 1952 by then temple officials detailing the gold ornaments of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. As per the records, all ornaments were intact, which was even reported by the Justice Jagannath Commission Committee.

Taking a dig at Sridhar for raising the issue after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) broke off its alliance with the NDA, Rao questioned as to why Sridhar had remained silent over the issue earlier.