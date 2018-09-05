Protect temple lands: Former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao to CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao has written to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu requesting the latter’s intervention in protecting the temple lands in the capital region. He requested the CM to ensure that the title deeds of temple lands, acquired by the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) under Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), be issued in the name of the respective dharmic institution.

In the letter written on Tuesday, the former IAS officer observed, “As you are aware, the temple lands are held in the name of the deity, and if they are taken under LPS, developed plots need to be allocated in the name of deity. Contrary to this, APCRDA seems to have sent a proposal to the government to pay ` 1 lakh per acre to the temple and issue patta in the name of the encroachers who are currently in possession of the land. This is neither legal nor in line with existing court judgement.”

IYR Krishna Rao further said that the proposal was likely to be taken up in the next cabinet. “I request you to kindly drop this idea and ensure title deeds are given in the name of the institution for developed plots, protecting the interests of the dharmic institutions,” he said.