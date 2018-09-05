Home Cities Vijayawada

Seer warns of indefinite strike from September 13

Addressing the media at the hill shrine, Siva Swamy said he would go to any extent to protect the interests of devotees and Hinduism.

Published: 05th September 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saiva Kshetram pontiff Siva Swamy alleged that the State Government filed cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him for demanding inquiry into the missing gold ornaments of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The seer, accompanied by his followers, offered prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri on Tuesday. 

Addressing the media at the hill shrine, Siva Swamy said he would go to any extent to protect the interests of devotees and Hinduism. “It is not good for any political party to interfere in any seer’s attempt to protect Hinduism,” he said. Siva Swamy threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike if the government failed to initiate actions against the TTD officials responsible for the incident before September 13. 

“The government has registered nine cases against me for questioning the indiscriminate demolitions of temples in the name of development projects. I am ready to face all of them. I will fight against the forces ruining the religion,” he said, adding that Hindu organisations and Dharmika Parishats  were ready to do everything to protect the sanctity of TTD. Officials of the Durga temple had made foolproof arrangements ahead of Siva Swamy’s visit to the hill shrine. 

