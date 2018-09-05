Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada citizens edgy as chain-snatching gangs on prowl

Though the cops claim that the crime rate has reduced in the city with their effective policing initiatives, they have pressed the panic button and are on the hunt to nab the chain-snatching.

Published: 05th September 2018 06:34 AM

By  Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With three chain-snatching incidents having been reported in just two days, residents of Vijayawada, especially women and elders, are very concerned about their safety while walking on roads.
Sources in the police say the gangs operate in a precise and discreet manner. “They commit crimes during odd hours of the day when the police are less active. While a member of the gang conducts recce of an area, others zero in on a person, follow him/her and snatch ornaments and valuables. They communicate with each other through mobile apps,’’ a source says.

On Sunday afternoon, two men on a motorcycle snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman while she was walking alone on the busy BRTS Road under Satyanarayanapuram police limits. However, the entire incident was recorded as a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity. The cops have sent their photos to all police stations and media for the early identification of the accused.

In another incident that took place in Gollapudi on Monday night, two men robbed a gold chain from a 60-year-old man, Kandula Satyanarayana. “I was sitting on a chair in front of my house. All of a sudden, two men, in their 20s, approached me and asked the address of MLA Gadde Rammohana Rao. When I told them that the MLA lives in Patamata, they left only to return a few minutes later and snatched my gold chain,” Satyanarayana says.

