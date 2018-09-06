Enforcement drives in Vijayawada intensified

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Traffic police on Wednesday conducted intensive enforcement drives across the city and penalised those found driving without wearing helmets and violating traffic rules. As many as 10 teams had conducted enforcement drives at various traffic junctions and checked the vehicle papers and licences of the drivers.

DCP (Traffic) Ravi Shankar Reddy said they were leaving no stone unturned to ensure every rider wore helmet while riding a two-wheeler and fastened seat belt while driving four-wheelers. He also said traffic awareness campaigns were giving better results. “We are imposing penalty on violators found driving two-wheelers minus helmets. In case the violation is repeated, the police would seize the said vehicle,” Reddy said.