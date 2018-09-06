Home Cities Vijayawada

Flesh trade in guise of social work in Vijayawada

Six women and three young girls were taken into custody, and Rs 13,000 and 12 mobile phones were seized.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A prostitution racket was busted in Danayya Nagar under Patamata police station limits on Tuesday. Police found that organisers of the flesh trade were running the business in the guise of giving counselling to those who were HIV positive. 

After being tipped off by neighbours, circle inspector K Umamaheswara Rao and his team raided the house in which two women, Madhavi (31) and Lavanya (35), were running the racket. Six women and three young girls were taken into custody, and Rs 13,000 and 12 mobile phones were seized.

During the investigation, police learned that the organisers lured women into flesh trade. The two women were working as counsellors at Dr. Samaram Hospital near Benz Circle. The accused roped in women who approached the hospital for counselling. 

“Their activities went unnoticed till the neighbours saw that youngsters and men visited their house regularly,” said Rao. Explaining the general modus operandi of the flesh trade organizers, he said they paid huge rents and select posh residential colonies to avert police attention. “House owners should check the details of tenants before giving their house on rent. These incidents create unnecessary trouble for the house owners too,” he said.

