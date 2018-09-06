Home Cities Vijayawada

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao meets RGUKT contract staff

Published: 06th September 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh human resources development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao(File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Assuring to pursue the demands of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) contract employees, Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao asked them to withdraw their strike notice. He met RGUKT higher officials at his camp office on Wednesday and discussed the issues concerning the varsity. 

Hearing the explanation of the Vice Chancellor and Director on the allegations of conducting staff interviews and raise in salaries, the Minister ordered that officers identify the variation in the salaries of the Contract employees of the State Universities and RGUKT. 

He also spoke to the Contract employees of IIIT, Nuzividu and RK Valley, who demanded a hike in their salaries and assured them that the government will listen to their demands. Later, RGUKT officers told Rao that they did not have any permanent employee. 

On their appeal, the Minister told them that he had discussed the same with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and he accepted to fulfil one-third of the vacant permanent posts.Rao said, “The Higher Education Special Secretary has been told to appoint a committee to prepare the norms for filling up vacant posts and recruiting permanent staff.”

