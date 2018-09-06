Shelters, parking facility near Durga temple soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long pending wish of devotees to have resting shelters and parking facility will be granted before the beginning of Dasara festival at Indrakeeladri, said Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple executive officer V Koteswaramma on Wednesday.

In an interaction with media at the hill shrine, Koteswaramma said that footfall at the temple has doubled after State bifurcation, causing traffic jams. In this regard, two acres of land has been identified near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam and Engineering department officials have been directed to design proposals for a parking facility for accommodating at least 100 vehicles, she said.

The EO also said that civil works had been commissioned for constructing two resting shelters for pilgrims and devotees visiting the hill shrine during the nine-day Dasara festival beginning from October 10.

Commenting on the measures being taken by the temple authorities to manage the crowd during Dasara, Koteswaramma said a meeting would be held shortly with the city police officials and arrangements would be made to provide a hassle-free darshan for the devotees. Officials concerned have also been directed to provide estimates for making elaborate arrangement for the smooth conduct of the festival, she added.