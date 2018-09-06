Home Cities Vijayawada

Tsunami mock drills starts in 9 dists

The mock drill started at 8.30 am on Wednesday in all the nine coastal districts.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and INCOIS conducted an International Tsunami Mock Drill in all nine coastal districts of the state on Wednesday. 
The drill will be conducted in one coastal village of each coastal district.

The APSDMA will bring AP Critical Strategic Management and Incident  Command  (AP COSMIC), first of its kind that brings all departments of the State and districts on one platform, to alert people about various disasters. Any information related to disasters can be shared through this AP COSMIC and the message alert will be sent to all the concerned officials. 

The mock drill started at 8.30 am on Wednesday in all the nine coastal districts. Through the Tsunami bulletins released by INCOIS, the APSDMA officials alerted the district officials and teams of NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Police among others through State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).  

Addressing the gathering, MV Seshagiri Babu, MD of APSDMA, said, “Such drills are being conducted across the country and today we are conducting the same in AP. During the drill, everything will be so real and just like the way it happens during Tsunami.  As part of the drill, around 7,000 people will be relocated to safer places from the villages. The usage of satellite phones and terminals was elaborated to the staff and to the teams taking part in this mock drill.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt