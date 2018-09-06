Tsunami mock drills starts in 9 dists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and INCOIS conducted an International Tsunami Mock Drill in all nine coastal districts of the state on Wednesday.

The drill will be conducted in one coastal village of each coastal district.

The APSDMA will bring AP Critical Strategic Management and Incident Command (AP COSMIC), first of its kind that brings all departments of the State and districts on one platform, to alert people about various disasters. Any information related to disasters can be shared through this AP COSMIC and the message alert will be sent to all the concerned officials.

The mock drill started at 8.30 am on Wednesday in all the nine coastal districts. Through the Tsunami bulletins released by INCOIS, the APSDMA officials alerted the district officials and teams of NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Police among others through State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Addressing the gathering, MV Seshagiri Babu, MD of APSDMA, said, “Such drills are being conducted across the country and today we are conducting the same in AP. During the drill, everything will be so real and just like the way it happens during Tsunami. As part of the drill, around 7,000 people will be relocated to safer places from the villages. The usage of satellite phones and terminals was elaborated to the staff and to the teams taking part in this mock drill.”