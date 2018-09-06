Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Drug peddler gets 10-year imprisonment

The narcotic substance was being transported to Tadepalli in Guntur district. 

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Metropolitan Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded 10-year imprisonment to and imposed a penalty of `1 lakh on one Karimi Sai Malleswara Rao in a 2017 case of Ganja peddling. On receiving a tip-off that ganja was being transported in an Ape auto, Satyanarayanapuram police had stopped the suspected vehicle and recovered 50 bags. The narcotic substance was being transported to Tadepalli in Guntur district. 

According to police, the accused, who hailed from Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari, said that he purchased the Cannabis from an agency area of Visakhapatnam and was going to sell it in Vijayawada and Tadepalli. 

Justice BV Subramanyan on Wednesday said the convict should serve an additional jail term of six months if he fails to pay the fine of `1 lakh.A case was registered against Rao in 2017 under Sections 8 (c) read with 20(B)(II)C of NDPS Act for illegal transport of Ganja, the police said.

