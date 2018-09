By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 52-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Payakapuram on Thursday. She is suspected to have been smothered by assailants who decamped with 150 grams of gold and some cash from her house.

The victim, Karumuri Anjali, is survived by her two children and her husband died an year ago, said Nunna CI Durga Rao. On Thursday morning, locals found Anjali dead and informed her children, who reside in the same locality.