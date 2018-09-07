AP assembly monsoon session: Anna Canteens win accolades from all

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Without the presence of main opposition YSR Congress, the first day proceedings of the monsoon session of AP Legislative Council and Assembly went off smoothly on Thursday. BJP members tried to grab the attention by coming to the House with umbrellas highlighting the leakage of rainwater in the Assembly complex.

Though BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, who announced to play the role of opposition in the Assembly in the absence of YSRC, intervened in the discussion in the Question Hour and tried to pinpoint the government on issues like health, loans to Viswabrahmins and tendering process of projects. However, he lauded the TDP government for setting up Anna Canteens in the State to provide food to the poor at an affordable price.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed immense satisfaction over the successful running of Anna Canteens at several places in the State. Later, TDP members praised Naidu for his initiative in setting up Anna Canteens to provide food to the poor at a highly subsidised price. BJP floor leader Raju also complimented the government for setting up Anna Canteens. “Despite being in opposition, we have the moral responsibility to appreciate the good works of the State government like Anna Canteens. It is a wonderful concept. The ambience of Anna Canteens resembles corporate atmosphere. It is a better concept than other schemes like Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka and Ramzan Tohfa,” he said.

However, in the Legislative Council, BJP MLC PVN Madhav described Anna Canteens as ‘Election Canteens’. After promising to set up the canteens way back in 2014 elections, the TDP government had fulfilled it a few months before next elections, he said. He also alleged large scale corruption in setting up Anna Canteens as over `40 lakh is being spent on each one.

After the Question Hour, Condolence Motion over the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was passed unanimously in both the Houses and the members irrespective of their political affiliations hailed the statesmanship of Vajpayee. Introducing the motion in Assembly, Chief Minister Naidu highlighted the contribution of Vajpayee to the development of nation. Vajpayee had considered several of his ideas, Naidu said.In the Legislative Council, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu introduced the Condolence Motion.

House business

Session of AP Legislature to go on till September 19

Assembly and Council to function for 7 working days on September 6, 7, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 19