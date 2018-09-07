Home Cities Vijayawada

Skill training for jobless youth in Vijayawada

Published: 07th September 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  “The needs of all industries are evolving with the changing times and there is huge scope for the skilled. So, it is our responsibility to train the youth appropriately for their jobs,” said Sunitha Sanghi, Director General of National Skill Development Agency (NSDA), during a one-day workshop held by AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and NSDA in Vijayawada on Thursday. NSDA is enabling the states to develop their own structures of skill development courses and modules, she added. 

“Youth is being trained free of cost in 510 institutes across the country through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Skill corporations are training them across states to enable them to secure jobs,” she said. APSSDC CEO K Sambasiva Rao said that APSSDC is working towards training 8 lakh college students for the same.  

These students will also get certificates after the training. He further said that 8 youngsters were selected for the National Skill Development Agency to represent the State at the World Skill Competitions in 2019.

