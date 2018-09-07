‘Take action against those not following Juvenile Justice Act norms’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) department initiated a two-day training programme on the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 for the child care institutions across the district on Thursday. As many as 40 caretakers and NGOs took part in the workshop.

Addressing the gathering, V Krishna Kumar, AP State Child Care Commission Member, asserted that there is a need to take action against those institutions that are not following the child care and protection measures.

He further said that the institution managements can bring all problems, including economic issues, to the notice of the commission which will try to solve them to the best of its ability. He further said that budget-related issues will be solved at the earliest and funds will be released soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Welfare Project Director, K Krishna Kumari said, “All the child care institutions must have a license. The incharges of the institutions should take care of children properly. Sexual abuse or any form of harassment is punishable and the department will keep a constant watch on the institutions.”

Women and Child Welfare, Assistant Project Director, V.Swaroopa Rani, District Prohibition officer K. Bhaskara Rao, Women Police station, Vijayawada ACP VV Naidu, Women Police station, Machilipatnam DSP N.Rama Rao and others were present.