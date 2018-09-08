Argument between BJYM activists and police over celebration at IV Palace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed for a while at IV Palace on Friday morning as BJYM activists and Suryaraopet police engaged in a heated argument with the activists bursting firecrackers on the road. Around 12 noon, scores of BJYM activists gathered in front of IV Palace besides Andhra Hospital near Nakkala Road, where N Ramesh Naidu was felicitated. Firecrackers were burst.

The BJYM workers used loud speakers and stopped all the vehicles passing through the road for nearly 30 minutes. The BJYM activists didn’t pay heed to requests of police, leading to an argument. “They did not have the requisite permission to burst fire crackers in public places. Action will be taken against them,” police said.