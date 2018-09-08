Day two: TDP MLAs don Opposition role in AP Assembly

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: Legislators of the ruling party, who generally hail the policies of the government and counter attack charges levelled by the Opposition parties in the Legislative bodies, however, looked different on Friday with many TDP MLAs raising questions to the ministers on different issues. Thus, the second day of the monsoon session witnessed the ruling party MLAs donning the role of Opposition along with the BJP members.

Expressing concern over the declining education standards, TDP MLAs M Venugopal Reddy and others brought to the notice of the House about the jokes being circulated on social media. Though admitting that values in education are not up to the mark, Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao maintained that the government was allocating more budget for the sector to improve standards.

Another TDP MLA BC Janardhan Reddy from Kurnool district expressed dissatisfaction over the reply of Mining Minister R Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao on illegal blasting in Banaganapalle constituency.“The government should appoint a committee to probe illegal blasting. I don’t understand why the government is not taking action against cement factories for blasting mines without taking any precautionary measures,” Janardhan Reddy said and sought to know how can the Mines Minister deny illegal mining and blasting.

“We should not merely depend on the reports being submitted by our officials,’’ the MLA said.

Similarly, Tenali MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Ponnur MLA D Narendra Kumar pointed out that reforms implemented by the revenue department have failed to achieve the desired results. A senior TDP leader said that unlike the YSRC members, who boycotted the Session without any concern over public issues, the TDP MLAs are bringing people’s problems to the notice of the government thereby discharging the responsibility of the Opposition.

BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju sought to know why the government is not revealing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Visakhapatnam land scam. “Though we have raised the issue in the last session of the Assembly in March, the government is yet to respond,” he said.

He alleged that some influential persons have encroached lands worth thousands of crores in Visakhapatnam using the names of politicians. “Even after getting the SIT report, the government is not disclosing the same,” he said. Encroachers had occupied land worth `4,000 crore to `5,000 crore, he alleged. He alleged that at least 100 acres of land worth `400 crore were given to fake ex-servicemen in Visakhapatnam.Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy said the report would be placed before the next Cabinet meeting. “In fact, the SIT was appointed by CMO and not the Revenue department,” he added.

Before commencement of business in both the Houses, BJP members, holding placards, demanded that the State government tackle 'sand mafia'. The BJP leaders said under the free-sand policy, rampant corruption is being taken place during loading and transportation of sand