GGH super speciality block to come up by yr-end

The construction of a super speciality block at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital, which was to be completed by August, has been postponed again. 

The new building being constructed in the premises of the new GGH in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The construction of a super speciality block at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital, which was to be completed by August, has been postponed again. The Government Super Speciality Hospital (GSSH) has been taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). While the Centre is providing `120 crore, the State government is spending `30 crore for the construction of the block, which will have 290 beds.

The deadline of the project, which began in June 2016, was extended from March 2018 to August, and now to December 2018. Once completed, the block will provide services to patients coming from neighbouring districts too.As many as 1,000 out-patient (OP) and inpatients visit the GGH daily, but the hospital lacks essential services like neurosurgery, paediatric surgery, urology etc.Due to lack of these services, patients are being sent to the Guntur GGH. Keeping this in view, the proposal to build the super speciality block was made.

After completion of the GSSH, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Cardiothoracic, Paediatric, Urology, Nephrology, Critical Care and Emergency Super Speciality wings with 20 beds each, and AXC, XCE, RSU sections with 50 beds each, will be available.Speaking to TNIE, GGH superintendent Dr S Babulal said: “The construction of the building is almost complete. We are requesting  officials to inaugurate it and start some services on the floors that are ready. A full-fledged hospital will be open by December.”

For the new super speciality block, there is a need for 100 doctors, 200 staff nurses and 60 paramedical staff, but no process for recruitment has been initiated by the government till now. Authorities are planning to use the services of the existing doctors and staff.Siddhartha Medical College principal Dr R Sasank said that the recruitment of staff and doctors for this super speciality services was expected to take some time. However, they are ready to use the services of doctors already available by shifting their departments from GGH to GSSH.

“We are coordinating with the providers to get all the required equipment and infrastructure. Constructing a six-floor hospital is not as simple as constructing an apartment. It has to be done carefully. The departments will be on par with private hospitals. It will have eight super speciality services,” he added.

